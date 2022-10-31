Terrell Owens' Neighbor Charged W/ Misdemeanor Over August Confrontation

The woman who was involved in a heated dispute with Terrell Owens in August has been criminally charged ... after prosecutors say she made up bogus claims about the incident.

Court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show Caitlin Davis was hit with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false reports last week ... stemming from her role in the tiff with the Hall of Famer in Florida.

According to documents, authorities say she "knowingly" gave "false information to a law enforcement officer" about the spat.

Records show she's due in court in December for a hearing in the case. If convicted, she's facing jail time.

As we previously reported, officers were called to Owens' Deerfield Beach neighborhood on Aug. 3 after the former NFL star got into an intense argument with Davis.

The woman told authorities at the time that he had almost hit her while driving. She added that he got out of his car and threatened her.

Owens denied the allegations ... and live-streamed part of their confrontation on his social media page. At one point during the video, you can hear Davis scream at him, "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!"

Owens is aware of the misdemeanor charge ... saying on "CUOMO" last week that he was grateful for the prosecution.

"If the roles were reversed, they would be going to the full extent of the law to charge me," Owens said. "It's not about me."

"I just think about others that may have been in this situation and if they didn't have the status or wherewithal to do what I did, it could have been gravely different."

Owens added, "I want to be able to use this platform to shed light on what goes on. It doesn't matter what type of neighborhood you're in, this is the reality of the life of a Black individual or Black American."

