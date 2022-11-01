Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Not Back Together, Despite Halloween Hangout

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson certainly raised a lot of eyebrows this weekend with many wondering if the former couple had rekindled things yet again ... but we're told it simply isn't happening.

Kim Kardashian held a massive Halloween bash at her Hidden Hills estate for all of the youngins in the Kardashian/Jenner family. However, a video recap North posted from the party had everyone talking because you see Tristan front and center.

Sources connected to both Khloe and Tristan tell us ... he was only there to spend some time with his son and daughter -- he and Khloe aren't an item in any romantic capacity.

What's more, we're told he and Khloe have repaired their relationship to a point where it's easy to co-parent, and Khloe wants Tristan to be able to attend holidays and fun events for their kids for the rest of their lives without drama.

We're told at this time, there's not a chance Khloe would get back with Tristan romantically -- he's destroyed those chances -- they're in a really good place and he's a great dad.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story, Khloe and Tristan hired a surrogate to bring another baby into the world. However, unbeknownst to Khloe, Tristan had gotten another woman pregnant ... embarrassing Khloe by cheating on her once again.

Play video content HULU