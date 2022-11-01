Tom Brady Dresses Up With Kids For Halloween, No Sign Of Gisele

Tom Brady appeared to be on his own for trick-or-treating with the kids -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar threw on a grim reaper costume for the Halloween festivities ... with no sign of Gisele Bündchen.

Brady posted a pic alongside 9-year-old Vivian and Ben, 12, on Monday ... and he was seemingly in good spirits -- cracking a joke about his all-black attire.

The quarterback and supermodel were known to do cute couples costumes over the course of their 13-year marriage ... including their famous avocado and toast get-up.

TB12 previously said he always left the costume ideas up to the wife ... but given their recent divorce, that's probably out of the question now.

Brady's outfit is about as scary as the Bucs season ... they're currently 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak.