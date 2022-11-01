Tom Brady On Gisele Divorce ... 'It's A Very Amicable Situation'

Play video content ‎Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady says there hasn't been bad blood between him and Gisele Bundchen during their recent divorce proceedings ... revealing Monday it's all been "a very amicable situation."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB opened up about his split from his supermodel wife for the first time since she filed the docs in Florida last week ... speaking about the breakup and the fallout from it for around two minutes on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.

Brady never mentioned Gisele by name, and spoke largely in vague cliches, but he did say, thankfully, things haven't gotten nasty between the two former lovers.

"Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation," he said ... before adding his focus is now on two things -- taking care of his family, and winning football games.

"That's what professionals do," the 45-year-old said.

"You focus at work when it's time to work and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. And, that's what I'll continue to do as long as I'm working and I'm being a dad."

Brady also addressed whether or not it's all affected his play on the field this season ... and he said no -- explaining he's had to deal with a lot in his personal life throughout his 23-year career.

"Everyone is going through different things," he said. "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we can do."