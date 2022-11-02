Gucci Mane Drops New Artist from 1017 Records After One Day

Gucci Mane and his newly signed artist Baby Racks have parted ways ... which wouldn't be all that shocking -- if the rookie rapper wasn't under contract for only 24 hours.

La Flare laid down the stern A&R hand Wednesday, making the grand announcement to his 9.4 million Twitter followers he had dropped Baby Racks from his 1017 Records imprint.

Unlike what Baby Racks' IG account suggests, Atlantic Records also tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the rapper isn't signed to their label either.

Gucci previously introduced Baby Racks in October and the 2 went straight to work ... releasing their collab "Look Ma I Did It,” which is produced by HonchoDenaro7.

The song got Baby Racks hot on Spotify with over 1 million monthly listeners, and he wasted no time turning his IG into a Gucci Mane shrine ... even adding 1017 to his handle, which will probably need adjusting now.