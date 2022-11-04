Diddy Among Elon Musk's Twitter Investors

Diddy played a secret role in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter ... we've learned he was among the investors who helped Elon buy the bird app.

Sources close to Diddy tell TMZ ... the music and fashion mogul invested north of $10 million for the social media service.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022 @elonmusk

Remember ... Elon bought Twitter last month for $44 billion ... with the help of wealthy investors and loans from Wall Street banks. Some of those investors reportedly include Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

As for Diddy's 8-figure investment, we're told his strategy always revolves around having a seat at the table to represent.

Our sources say Diddy and the rest of Elon's Twitter investors believe in Elon's vision for the bird app. As for what that vision is ... our sources are mum.

Diddy and Elon have been rubbing elbows a lot this year ... they both sat in the front row of Dave Chappelle's show back in May at the Hollywood Bowl ... the show where an attacker ran on stage and assaulted Dave.