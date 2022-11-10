Gisele Bündchen Buys $11.5M Miami Home Right Across From Tom Brady

Keep Your Friends Close and Ex Even Closer

Gisele Bündchen is makin' moves ... setting up her homestead right next to her ex-hubby.

TMZ has confirmed ... Gisele closed on an $11.5M home in the Miami Beach area, right across the creek where Tom Brady is building a house.

Sources connected with the former couple tell TMZ ... Tom knew Gisele was buying the house and it all has to do with co-parenting -- making it easy for the kids to go back and forth.

Gisele's home is 6,600 square feet and has all the bells and whistles ... a home theater, a gym and a playroom for the kids. It has a dock out back, just like Tom's. Page Six first broke the story of Gisele's purchase.