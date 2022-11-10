Gisele Bündchen Buys $11.5M Miami Home Right Across From Tom Brady
11/10/2022 8:19 AM PT
Gisele Bündchen is makin' moves ... setting up her homestead right next to her ex-hubby.
TMZ has confirmed ... Gisele closed on an $11.5M home in the Miami Beach area, right across the creek where Tom Brady is building a house.
Sources connected with the former couple tell TMZ ... Tom knew Gisele was buying the house and it all has to do with co-parenting -- making it easy for the kids to go back and forth.
Gisele's home is 6,600 square feet and has all the bells and whistles ... a home theater, a gym and a playroom for the kids. It has a dock out back, just like Tom's. Page Six first broke the story of Gisele's purchase.
Hey ... droppin' your kids off by boat does sound kinda baller.