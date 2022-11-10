Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gisele Bündchen Buys $11.5M Miami Home Right Across From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen Keep Your Friends Close and Ex Even Closer Buys Mansion Next to Tom's

11/10/2022 8:19 AM PT
Gisele Bündchen house
Getty/Zillow Composite

Gisele Bündchen is makin' moves ... setting up her homestead right next to her ex-hubby.

TMZ has confirmed ... Gisele closed on an $11.5M home in the Miami Beach area, right across the creek where Tom Brady is building a house.

Backgrid

Sources connected with the former couple tell TMZ ... Tom knew Gisele was buying the house and it all has to do with co-parenting -- making it easy for the kids to go back and forth.

SplashNews.com

Gisele's home is 6,600 square feet and has all the bells and whistles ... a home theater, a gym and a playroom for the kids. It has a dock out back, just like Tom's. Page Six first broke the story of Gisele's purchase.

Gisele's House
Zillow

Hey ... droppin' your kids off by boat does sound kinda baller.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later