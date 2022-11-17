The Miz Says Jake Paul Could Be WWE Superstar, Just Like Logan!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Miz says the WWE is big enough for TWO Paul bros ... telling TMZ Sports if Jake ever wanted to follow Logan's lead and have a career in the squared circle, he can be just as great as the Maverick!!

We spoke with Miz out at LAX this week ... and given Logan's meteoric success in the promotion -- after all, the dude just went toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns -- we had to ask if the Problem Child could become a problem in the WWE as well.

"If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky's the limit," the former WWE Champ said.

"Logan was the fastest person I've ever trained that got it," he continued. "It was incredible. He's been able to do a lot of great things."

Miz applauded Logan for his ability to pick up the craft quickly ... especially after going up against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champ in just his third fight.

"For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he's learned is incredible," Miz said. "If Jake can do the same, that's a pretty good tag team."

Miz says if Jake ever competed with his brother inside a WWE ring, it will take time to develop chemistry with one another ... which only comes over time.

"I think they're used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it's getting the stuff inside the ring down," Miz says.

Ultimately, Miz knows Jake receives a lot of flack despite his undefeated boxing record, but he believes the 25-year-old can enjoy success in the WWE, too, if he applies himself.

"If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great."

