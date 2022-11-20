Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Famed BJJ Coach Says Joaquim Valente's His Hero For Vacationing W/ Gisele

Rigan Machado, BJJ Legend Gisele's Jiujitsu Coach Is 'My Hero!' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

11/20/2022 12:40 AM PT
MY HERO!!!
TMZSports.com

Brazilian jiujitsu coach Joaquim Valente is a hero in the BJJ community -- but it's got nothing to do with kimuras and omoplatas -- it's because ... GISELE!!

TMZ Sports ran into Rigan Machado, a well-known BJJ coach who counts Keanu Reeves and Ashton Kutcher amongst his celeb clientele, at Toast in Beverly Hills on Thursday, and we asked about Valente, the world's most high-profile martial artist.

Facebook

"He's my hero! My hero now," Rigan joked.

Of course, Valente is currently with the former supermodel and her two kids, Ben and Vivian, in Costa Rica.

Gisele Bundchen and kids in costa rica
Backgrid

Our Gisele sources say Joaquim is there to act as a teacher for the kids while they're away ... he's acting as a sort of jiujitsu gym teacher.

Gisele Bundchen and kids in costa rica backgrid blurred
Backgrid

But, many people aren't buying the explanation -- despite people close to Bündchen adamantly denying there's anything romantic going on -- the rumors have persisted.

Joaquim and Gisele have known each other for over a year ... and even appeared in a magazine spread together.

02/23/22
KICKIN' BUTT

Are they dating? Are they not? Stay tuned!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later