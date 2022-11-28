Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Babyface Relists Longtime L.A. Home After Dropping Price $500,000

Babyface Relists Longtime L.A. Home ... After Knocking Off $500K

11/28/2022 2:06 PM PT
Babyface Relists L.A. Home For $7 Million
Babyface is hoping with a lower price, he'll be able to get his longtime L.A. home off his hands and to a new owner.

The R&B legend relisted his Bel Air Crest estate for $7.495 million Monday, a decent discount given the house was first listed at $8 million. The home sits in a private and gated neighborhood -- so there's plenty of security for the new potential buyers.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom beauty features a gourmet chef's kitchen, premium appliances and a primary suite with a fireplace. A spa-like bathroom overlooks the backyard.

The lower level has a temperature-controlled wine room -- that looks like it's straight out of Italy -- two gym areas, a theater with seating for over 15 people ... and if you don't feel like taking the stairs, there's an elevator.

There's also a music studio in the home -- which makes a lot of sense for the star.

As we've reported, Babyface and his ex-wife Nicole Pantenburg split in July of 2021, after 7 years of marriage -- and the home was listed shortly thereafter.

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman hold the listing.

