Jake Paul Responds To Paddy Pimblett, Proposes Jan. 5 Sparring Date In P.R.

Jake Paul heard what Paddy Pimblett told TMZ Sports loud and clear ... 'cause the Problem Child is now sending a new sparring offer to The Baddy -- proposing a January 5 boxing session in Puerto Rico.

The two fighters have been jawing back and forth ever since Paddy claimed the Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout was fake ... with Jake offering $1 million if the UFC star could beat him in a 5-round sparring exhibition. If Paddy were to lose, he'd have to help sign all the fighters from the U.K. in Paul's United Fighters Association.

The only issue -- Paddy is slated to fight in Las Vegas next weekend ... and he told us if Jake REALLY wanted the smoke, he could meet him in Sin City after he's done with Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Paul is now putting a fresh offer on the table ... and while he isn't budging on the location, he is giving Paddy plenty of time to rest up after his Gordon fight before flying to Puerto Rico for the $1 million session.

"Fella my team told me you have been trying to book me for ur podcast, Jan 5th," Paul said minutes ago. "So I'm sending you a jet to bring you to Puerto Rico."

"Both of our teams will film. We spar, 5 rounds and then we can do your podcast. By then you will be back to your normal weight. No excuses. 🤝?"

Paddy -- who actually thinks the YouTube superstar is a solid fighter -- has yet to respond to Paul's counter ... but told us Tuesday he is 100% down to box.