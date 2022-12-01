Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Biaggio, Says He Was Born To Fight After 1st PFL Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Biaggio Ali Walsh was nothing short of dominant in his PFL debut ... though, the rising MMA star isn't really surprised, because he believes he was born to fight!

"I truly believe that I was born to do this. I believe that me and my brother [Nico] both were destined to be in combat sports. Regardless of who our grandfather is or not, I feel like we were born to fight. I do want to do this. I'm all in," the 24-year-old told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

If you missed it -- possible if you blinked -- Biaggo pummeled fellow amateur fighter, Tom Graesser, during the Professional Fighters League Season Championship event on Friday ... taking just 45 seconds to KO his opponent.

Graesser was Ali Walsh's first fight with the promotion (and his 3rd overall). Biaggio knows he's fairly new to the sport, but wholeheartedly believes he's going to be champion.

"I do see myself having the belt and holding a million-dollar check sometime in my career. I don't know how I'll get there or when it'll happen. I just know that at some point in my life, I'm going to have that belt around my waist, and I'm going to hold that check."

Speaking of grandpa, we asked Ali Walsh how Muhammad Ali would've felt watching his grandson fight (and at Madison Square Garden, where Ali fought in several historic events).

"He would have told me he was proud of me. He acknowledges the fact that me and my brother have to deal with the pressure of who he was and what he stood for. He would just say he's proud of me and that would mean the world and I know he's watching and I know he is proud of me, so I'm happy for that."

As for when he'll fight again, Biaggio says he's already back in the gym in Las Vegas, training for his next fight.