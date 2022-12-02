Two Men Brawl, Pummel Each Other's Faces In Insane Fight At Gym

Two grown-ass men beat the hell out of each other for nearly two minutes during a wild brawl at a gym earlier this week ... and the insane fight was all captured on video.

The scrap went down at a Fitness Connection facility on Tuesday -- when an apparent disagreement in the weight room turned incredibly violent.

Footage shows a man in a white t-shirt and another guy in an all-red 'fit squared up -- and then traded blows ... all while astonished gymgoers looked on.

This why I don’t go to the gym at 5 PM pic.twitter.com/aZowAsHyMC — Depressed Cowboys Fan (@ChickenColeman) December 2, 2022 @ChickenColeman

The two both socked each other in the face repeatedly ... before the man in the white shirt was staggered by a huge right hand. A woman then attempted to intervene -- but all that did was give the man in the white shirt a chance to get up and continue the melee.

The two eventually locked arms -- and threw knees at each other. Finally, however, after pummeling each other for around 100 seconds, the tilt was broken up.

No word on if police were called ... or if anyone suffered significant injuries.