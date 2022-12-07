Young Nudy Threatens to Beat Down Leaker of 172 Songs

Play video content

Young Nudy is looking to do serious bodily harm to whoever's stealing his unreleased tracks and putting them on the Internet ... and, frankly, he has the beating all planned out.

Nudy hopped onto Instagram fuming with rage after learning a whopping 172 of his songs were placed onto a popular illegal music download site.

Previously unreleased songs from other Atlanta-based rap stars -- Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Gunna -- also hit the platform, but it's Nudy who's springing into action ... promising to take his sweet time sniffing out the culprit.

Hundreds of songs from artists such as Young Thug, Gunna, Young Nudy, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Future, SahBabii & more have leaked today 😳 pic.twitter.com/iwQWl2juqe — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 7, 2022 @Kurrco

Nudy denied being friendly like other rappers, and says when he finds the hack, he won't hesitate to pull up to deliver a royal ass whooping!!! Sounds like he means it, too.