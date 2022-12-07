6ix9ine and Steve Will Get Silly at Balenciaga, Joke About Photo Scandal

Play video content Intsagram / @stevewilldoit

Tekashi 6ix9ine and social media influencer Steve Will Do It are having some fun at Balenciaga's expense in the wake of the fashion brand's photo controversy ... even if their jokes are kinda lowbrow.

During a trip to an undisclosed Balenciaga location, 6ix9ine and Steve pretended to investigate the store's current foot traffic -- it was pretty empty, aside from employees and a handful of customers.

6ix9ne assumed the role of a security guard, allowing his buddy Steve Will entry after he dropped the password ... "I like little girls" -- a direct jab at Balenciaga's crisis.

Steve Will roamed the store for a bit, as Tekashi flaunted his disrespect for the store -- plopping down on a display case with no regard for the expensive clothing!!!

As you know, the luxury designer is currently under fire for running an ad campaign depicting young kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear ... and other imagery showing court documents referencing child pornography laws.

The 2 jokers didn't film themselves purchasing anything, but that seems to be the point -- they're down with boycotting Balenciaga ... even in the face of a 50% off sale.

TMZ Hip Hop recently spoke to Roddy Ricch who felt very conflicted over the Balenciaga scandal ... evidenced by him still wearing their sneakers, but he's still hoping for a positive outcome.

Play video content TMZ.com