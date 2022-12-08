Styles P Rips Drake Over 21 Savage's Nas Comments

Drake is catching a stray from Styles P, who is reflecting on the short-lived Nas vs. 21 Savage "beef" ... and thinking Drizzy shoulda nipped the rift in the bud before it bloomed.

The Lox legend was a guest on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" where he stated he liked, not loved, 21's music ... and added he's not in the same class of rappers as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole or even Drake -- with whom 21 just dropped the "Her Loss" album.

Nas and 21 recently patched things up with a duet track "One Mic, One Gun."

The song's been celebrated as a peaceful follow-up to 21's comments on Clubhouse that Nas was irrelevant -- a move Styles says he would never do despite how much he agreed.

According to Styles, there are actually some legends who suck as lyricists and should bow in his presence ... but he's not here to knock anybody's hustle.