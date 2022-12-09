Dwyane Wade Hits Rams Game In Brittney Griner Shirt, Steph Curry Shows Love Too

A pair of NBA legends showed big love for Brittney Griner after her release from Russia on Thursday -- Dwyane Wade opted to use fashion to make his statement, while Steph Curry made his in an emotional speech.

Wade showed up the Rams vs. Raiders game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. rockin' a Griner tee ... and he displayed it proudly throughout the contest.

The shirt featured Griner in her Phoenix Mercury #42 jersey ... with the words, "We Are BG" printed on it as well.

The 3-time champ made sure his social media followers knew he had the WNBA star's back ... sharing a bathroom selfie with the Griner gear on full display.

Curry, meanwhile, glowed about Griner's return while delivering a speech at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards in San Francisco.

"We are glad she's home, we're glad she's reunited with her family," Curry said. "It's a constant reminder for everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle."

The Warriors guard also expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for his part in getting Griner home ... but urged people to not forget about the others who have been wrongfully detained overseas as well.

"Thank you to President Biden's administration for being a part of that fight," Curry said. "But, it's also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained, and we can continue to be engaged in that fight."