BKFC's Luis Palomino Wants To Box Floyd Mayweather, 'I'll Go To His World'

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star Luis Palomino has an idea for his next opponent ... Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather.

TMZ Sports spoke with the former MMA fighter ... who tells us he's tired of BKFC guys seemingly ducking him -- and his sights are now set on boxing the 50-0 legend.

"I've called out several names in the BKFC and crickets," Palomino said. "I called out Chad Mendes in three consecutive fights when they signed him, and I heard nothing."

"I'm looking for the big money fight," Luis continued. "My biggest one that I have in mind, and I think it makes perfect sense, will be Mayweather."

Luis tells us it would be a great business move if the two men -- considered the greatest in their respective sports -- collided, adding he's willing to fight Floyd in "his world."

"I'll put the gloves on," Luis said. "And I will represent Bare Knuckle, boxing with the gloves on, but I'm representing the dark side. I like to call it the dark side."

Luis respects Mayweather's legacy -- but says it's time for the former champ to fight someone who can legitimately hold their own against him inside the ring.

"The last [fight] that he did, he's having fun in there, but there's no type of competition," Luis said. "I know that being the champion he is, he still needs that."