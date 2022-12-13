Lil Fizz Denies Being Person in Nude Viral Video

Lil Fizz wants to make sure one thing is VERY clear ... it's not his naked butt that's making the rounds on social media, despite what some people may claim.

ICYMI ... there's an explicit video that's blown up on social media that shows what appears to be a man showing off his area where the sun don't shine. Those sharing the video claimed the video was Fizz, and a leak from his OnlyFans account.

However, Fizz got on IG Tuesday to address the video, saying, "This is crazy, the levels these chicks will go to, to try and destroy and ruin you."

He continued, "Wow unbelievable! Ya'll have a happy holiday, that is NOT ME!"