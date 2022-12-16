Jake Paul Drops YouTuber Deestroying In Sparring Session, 'That MF Got Hands'

Play video content

Internet star Deestroying got deestroyed in the boxing ring this week ... and it was all at the hands of Jake Paul!!

The 26-year-old former football player -- who has millions of followers on social media -- bravely went up against the 6-0 pugilist in a sparring session in Puerto Rico ... and the Problem Child made easy work of his buddy.

In the short clip, Jake lays it on Dee with two hard body shots ... which force him to lie down on the canvas before Paul could even break a sweat.

"Boxed Jake Paul today," Dee -- real name Donald De La Haye -- said on IG. "Safe to say that MF got hands."

"You're crazy bruh 😂🤣" Jake added.

11/29/22

Of course, the REAL opponent Jake wants to face off against in the ring is Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett ... who is fresh off a controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Jake has offered Paddy $1 million to fly to P.R. for a sparring session on Jan. 5 ... but as of right now, it's unclear if the UFC star will take him up on it.