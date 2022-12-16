Machine Gun Kelly Puts Leeches on Stomach in Nasty Video

Play video content Instagram / @machinegunkelly

Megan Fox isn't the only one drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood ... so too are the leeches MGK considers his BFFs.

Ya gotta see this video MGK just posted on his Instagram story ... there are several leeches going to town on his stomach. It's a legit feeding frenzy down by his belly button.

It doesn't sound like this is MGK's first time doing this ... because he says the bloodsucking parasites are his "best friends."

Remember ... Megan and MGK revealed earlier this year they participate in rituals where they drink each other's blood, which led to real-life vampires issuing the couple a warning.

Unclear what MGK is using the leeches for ... blood rituals or otherwise ... but the video is not for those with weak stomachs.