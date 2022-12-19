Rough 'N Rowdy Champ Bobby Laing Says Frank Gore's Down To Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Undefeated Rough 'N Rowdy champ Bobby Laing says a fight against Frank Gore is a real possibility ... telling TMZ Sports the ex-NFL star heard his call-out loud and clear -- and he wants to scrap.

"Lights Out" is fresh off beating 12-year vet Adam "Pacman" Jones for the second time at Barstool Sports' RNR 19 last Friday .. and right after having his hand raised, Laing said he wanted a piece of Gore.

We spoke with Laing about potentially squaring up against the 49ers great ... and he tells us the two sides have been talking for a LONG time in hopes of setting up a bout.

In fact, Bobby and Frank have been trading DMs a lot recently ... and Laing's post-fight interview after beating Pacman again reignited talks of a matchup.

"It's definitely an option on the table," Bobby says. "I want to do it. He sounds like he wants to do it. It's just a matter of if Barstool is gonna set it up or not."

FYI -- Frank has two pro fights under his belt ... going 2-0 after losing to ex-NBA star Deron Williams via split decision back in 2021.

Bobby says he expects to keep his undefeated record in tact against Gore ... and claims Pacman was just "step one" of getting into bigger, higher profile matchups.

"I gotta keep beating these people that have more clout than I have," Bobby says. "And then eventually, after a few more wins, maybe then I'll be the guy that people will be like, you gotta beat me to get more clout."