Sharon Osbourne Goes Shopping After Medical Scare

Sharon Osbourne looks like she's feeling a lot better after suffering a terrifying medical emergency while shooting a TV show ... because she went on a shopping trip.

Sharon was feeling well enough Monday to hit up the James Perse store in Beverly Hills.

As you can see, Sharon was walking around the store looking at different clothes ... carrying a purse and a bottle of Fiji water ... all good signs in her first public sighting following her health scare.

TMZ broke the story ... Sharon fell ill Friday while filming a show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, CA ... with EMS transporting Sharon to a hospital.

Jack Osbourne told us his mom got the all-clear Saturday and was released from the hospital and went home.

Sharon shared a picture of her Christmas tree and super cute pup Monday on her social media, thanking her fans for their well wishes ... and now it's good to see her out of the house.