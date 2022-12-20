Man Caught on Camera Stealing Baby Jesus from Fort Worth Nativity Scene

Play video content Fort Wortht Police Dept

Nothing is holy in 2022 -- not even a plastic baby Jesus around Christmas time ... just ask cops in Fort Worth, who are looking for a Grinch-y thief.

FWPD posted surveillance footage of what they say is a crook making off with the centerpiece of a life-size nativity scene Saturday morning that was set up downtown -- and sure enough, you can see the dude making a clean getaway with young JC himself!

The man casually strolls up to the outdoor exhibition around 2 AM, picks up the baby doll from its basket ... and then saunters away like nothing even happened.

Unfortunately for him, his mug shows pretty clearly on camera ... and the cops have a solid view of who they're looking for. Fort Worth police say he was later seen jumping into a tan or silver Chevy Tahoe (or a Pathfinder, perhaps) -- leading them to think he ain't alone.

We are being advised the suspect vehicle looks more like a Pathfinder. Thanks for the input! — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 20, 2022 @fortworthpd

They're asking the public for any help in identifying this fella, and go out of their way to call him a not-so-wise man. Tips can be sent to 817-392-3956, with Report# 2200325146.