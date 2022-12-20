Topless World Cup Fans Avoid Arrest In Qatar, Return Home Unscathed

The women who took their tops off in Qatar following Argentina's World Cup win have made it out of the country unscathed ... avoiding arrest despite their risqué celebrations drawing the ire of many in the conservative state.

The Lionel Messi fans, ID'd on Instagram as Milubarbiie and Noe -- aka La chica del topless -- showed on Tuesday morning that they both made it to their respective homes without issues.

Play video content

The two posted videos, revealing neither were arrested in Qatar ... despite speculation that they could be thrown behind bars for revealing a whole lot of skin after Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Noe joked about being in the clear from her seat on an airplane ... saying in a caption on one of her vids that she wanted the flight to take off before people came looking for her.

Milubarbiie, meanwhile, said in a selfie video that she had made it back to Europe, a place she missed dearly while cheering on Argentina in the soccer tournament.

The homecomings were great news for the duo ... as Qatar officials had urged visitors to avoid wearing "excessively revealing clothing in public" in order to avoid potential conflict with authorities.