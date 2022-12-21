NBA Strips New York Knicks Of 2nd-Round Pick For Tampering With Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks no longer have one of their 2025 second-round picks -- the NBA has concluded its investigation into premature free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson ... and determined the team did, in fact, tamper with the guard.

The league announced the punishment on Wednesday ... saying the Knicks kickstarted their recruitment of the former Dallas Mavericks player prior to the start of free agency this past offseason.

Of course, there was always suspicion surrounding the acquisition ... especially considering Jalen's dad, Rick, became an assistant with the Knicks just one month before Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with New York in July.

On top of that, the Brunson family is very close to Leon Rose, the current president of the Knicks.

The news of Jalen's intentions to sign with the Knicks broke even before the free agency period started ... so it became obvious a probe was on the horizon.

On the bright side, the Knicks could still have two second-round picks in 2025 ... courtesy of trades with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.