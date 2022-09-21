NBA's Jalen Brunson Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend On H.S. Basketball Court

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson proposed to his longtime girlfriend like a true basketball player -- getting down on one knee and poppin' the question on a hoops court -- and it worked, 'cause she said yes!!

The NBA point guard and Ali Marks shared the news on social media on Tuesday -- revealing the proposal went down at their old high school's court in Illinois.

"you are a lifetime," said Marks, who shared pics of the couple's romantic evening on the Stevenson H.S. court.

"forever," Brunson added.

While unorthodox, the proposal's venue was absolutely fitting ... considering Brunson and Marks -- who's a physical therapist -- began dating at the high school years ago.

The two were initially there on Tuesday to see Brunson be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

Several NBA players congratulated Brunson following his reveal of the news -- and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban even claimed to have known it was going to happen.

"See how I predicted that," Cuban said. "Congrats 🎉🎉🎉"

There are a lot of new beginnings for Brunson recently ... the 26-year-old -- who had been a Dallas Maverick since 2018 -- just signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks in July.