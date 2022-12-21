Pele's Cancer Worsening, Receiving Care For Kidney, Heart Issues

Soccer legend Pele's health has taken a turn for the worse ... with local doctors announcing his cancer has advanced, and he is currently receiving "elevated care" for kidney and heart issues, according to the AP.

The 82-year-old's daughter shared an update on Tuesday ... saying the family will remain with Pele at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo over the Christmas holiday "for various reasons."

"We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world!" Kely Nascimento said on Instagram.

"Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone."

Kely says the family will make the holiday extra special ... and have plans to celebrate at the hospital.

"We are going to turn this room into a Sambódromo (just kidding), we will even make caipirinhas (not kidding!!)."

"We wish everyone who celebrates a Christmas that filled with family, full of children, some fighting 🤷🏽 ♀️ and TONS of Love and Health !!"

Pele is considered to be the greatest soccer player of all time -- having won World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

There have been conflicting reports regarding his health recently ... with Kely denying last month the Brazilian hero was experiencing complications during his chemotherapy treatment.