Boosie Badazz Shows Off Dance Moves At Hawks Game, Gifted DeMar DeRozan Jersey

Boosie Badazz had an absolute ball watching the Atlanta Hawks lose a nail-biter to the visiting Chicago Bulls last night ... and couldn't contain his excitement after DeMar DeRozan gave him his winning game jersey!!!

Boosie posted a video of himself getting down to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" in the VIP hallways of State Farm Arena -- and also got the chance to meet Hawks' legend Dominique Wilkins ... who allegedly was very familiar with the Louisiana rapper's antics already!!!

The Lousiana rapper was sitting courtside with comedian Desi Banks -- giving him a front-row view of the wild finish where DeRozan's hail Mary airball landed right in the hands of his teammate Ayo Dosunmu to sink the game-winning layup as time ran out.

DeRozan walked away with 28 points and 6 boards -- and Boosie got the NBA experience of a lifetime.