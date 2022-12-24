Adele Sends Support to Megan Thee Stallion Post-Tory Lanez Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion might still not have all of hip hop in her corner after the Tory Lanez verdict -- but she's got one of the biggest pop stars around backing her ... Adele.

The singer sent a heartful message of support Friday to MTS ... who was just vindicated after a jury unanimously decided Tory had, in fact, shot her in 2020 ... and was guilty of the charges brought against him. In light of that, Adele's wishing her peace for the holidays.

Check it out ... Adele name-dropped Meg at her Vegas residency show, saying she hopes she has a "very, very, Merry, Merry Christmas" ... going on to say that she can now do whatever the hell she likes without this thing hanging over her like it has for the past 2 years.

The crowd cheered, and it's clear ... Adele fully supports Meg -- unlike some of Megan's peers in the rap industry, who've cast doubt on her story and painted her as a liar.

All of that turned out to be moot this week, however ... because, as you know, Tory was convicted and taken into custody immediately -- right in front of his kids and family. Megan wasn't in the courtroom Friday, but she's had ample support from folks right outside.