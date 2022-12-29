Jewish Federation of L.A.'s Billboard Campaign to Fight Antisemitism
L.A.'s Jewish Federation Stop Antisemitism with Billboards
12/29/2022 12:20 AM PT
The Jewish Federation of L.A. is fighting antisemitism with billboards all over the city ... and the org.'s CCO believes it can help thwart the proliferation of hate.
Rob Goldenberg joined us on "TMZ Live," telling us all about his org.'s new campaign -- focusing on harmony and love, while looking to shut down hate toward Jewish people.
He underscores the negativity's ramped up in recent years, and believes now's the time to bring positivity into the equation.
FYI -- the Federation's billboards use ancient Jewish texts as inspirational messages ... and with L.A. having the 2nd largest Jewish population outside of Israel, they've partnered with Outfront Media to spread the word.
As you know, hate speech has drastically increased after Kanye West sparked a ton of controversy, doubling down many times about his negative thoughts towards the Jewish community ... while Kyrie Irving got slammed for tweeting about a controversial film called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!"