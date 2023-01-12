H.S. Football Players Hospitalized After Coach Allegedly Made Them Do 400 Push-Ups

Several Texas high school football players were hospitalized after their coach allegedly forced them do 400 push-ups as a form of discipline, according to multiple reports.

John Harrell, head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, was suspended and placed on administrative leave after a group of his players required medical attention following an off-season workout, according to FoxNews4.

Harrell, who's been with the program since 2019, is accused of making the students do "a large number of push-ups" as punishment for the athletes.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday during an off-season workout program. School principal Todd Bradford sent a letter to parents saying students "needed medical attention," with "some" requiring hospitalization.

The Dallas Morning News reports at least eight students were hospitalized.

One parent, whose child is hospitalized, says the players were made to do hundreds of push-ups in just an hour with no water or break.

The parent, who didn't wish to be identified, said their child was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a severe medical condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. Rhabdomyolysis can be fatal or result in permanent disability.

However, not everyone believes the coach was wrong. Junior team captain, Brady Luff, told media water was available to the players, and they could've left if they wanted.

"[Coach Harrell's] treated us with nothing but respect, and he loves every single one of us like his own," Luff said.