Cops Check On Kevin Nash, Say WWE Legend Has No Plans To Harm Himself

Local law enforcement made contact with Kevin Nash after he hinted at having suicidal thoughts earlier this week ... and thankfully, the WWE legend stated he has no plans to harm himself.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida tells TMZ Sports ... deputies reached out to 63-year-old Nash following the comments he made about his son's death on the 'Kliq This' podcast.

We're told Kevin explained to the VCSO that he has no intention to act on what he said ... and he was seemingly doing okay when they checked on him in person.

As we previously reported, Kevin spoke about 26-year-old Tristen's passing on Monday ... and his remarks were troubling.

"Today is week 12 that I lost my boy," Nash said. "Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean -- time flies when you're having fun."

Sean Oliver, Nash's cohost on the show, warned the WWE Hall of Famer not to joke around like that, especially since he owns guns.

However, Nash defiantly told Sean, "I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note."

The conversation then switched to how Kevin has been coping with Tristen's loss ... and how it's been an uphill battle for the pro wrestling legend.

Nash's comments sparked concern throughout the wrestling community ... with fans flooding social media with support for him.