Paul George Asks IG Followers To Help Identify Driver In Alleged Hit & Run

Paul George needed an assist off the court on Thursday ... asking his 9 million Instagram followers to help identify a young man who allegedly hit his car and drove off.

The Los Angeles Clippers small forward shared a photo of the driver on social media, saying the kid pulled off without providing his information after hitting his brand-new whip.

"This kid hit and run my brand new car today," the 32-year-old said in the since-deleted post, "Then dipped without giving me his driver's license. If you know him, tag him 😩😩😩😩😩"

"Anybody know who this kid is. DM me."

The method might have worked ... George's wife Daniela -- who married the 7-time All-Star last June -- wrote on her IG story hours later, "GOT HIM!!! TY IG."

She has also deleted the IG post.

The location of the crash and whether cops were involved is unknown, but we're working on it.