Britney Spears Quietly Selling Calabasas Home for $12 Million

Britney Spears Shhh, I'm Selling My $12 Million House!!! ... Showing Pad Off-Market

1/22/2023 1:00 AM PT
Britney Spears is already scoping out applicants to buy the Calabasas home she only lived in briefly ... but we're told the potential sale is happening on the DL.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the singer started showing the pad off-market this past week, and she's asking for $12 mil -- not a huge jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari bought it last year.

britney spears calabasas house
We're told Brit quickly moved out of the home after moving in -- mainly because the house was way too exposed for her. She didn't put any money toward renovations inside or out on the 1.6-acre lot.

TMZ broke the story ... Brit bought the place, which is located in the same neighborhood as her ex, Kevin Federline, last June -- right around the time she and Sam got married.

Of course, it wasn't a long stay for the newlyweds. As we first reported, Britney just didn't fall in love with her new surroundings and quickly looked to ditch the estate.

britney spears
She and Sam have a great plan B -- the old Thousand Oaks mansion she bought back in 2015. She never sold it after the move to Calabasas, so it's back to her living room backdrop ... which is pretty iconic now, thanks to Britney's IG videos.

Bryce Pennel at Compass holds the listing.

