Conor McGregor Denies Attacking Woman On Yacht

A woman is accusing Conor McGregor of kicking and punching her while aboard his yacht in Ibiza last year ... but the UFC superstar is adamant the incident never happened.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin in Spain, the woman claims the altercation went down after a night of clubbing to celebrate McGregor's birthday in July 2022.

The woman -- who reportedly grew up in the same Dublin neighborhood as Conor -- claims once the party made its way to McGregor's yacht, he started to insult her appearance before kicking her in the midsection and punching her ... even threatening to drown her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to the outlet, the woman told Irish police she "feared for her life" ... and was forced to flee the scene by jumping off the boat.

The 34-year-old's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, released a statement on the allegations ... saying, "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat."

The woman reportedly did not identify McGregor when making a statement to Spain's Civil Guard ... but filed a complaint with Irish police days later.