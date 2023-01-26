New UFC Champ Jamahal Hill Wants Jiri Prochazka Fight This Summer!

Play video content TMZSports.com

It looks like Jamahal Hill's going to get his wish -- the newly crowned UFC champ tells TMZ Sports he wants Jiri Prochazka next -- and the 31-year-old fighter says Dana White's on board!

We spoke to Hill days after he thoroughly beat the legendary Glover Teixeira, during the main event at UFC 283, where he captured the vacant light heavyweight title ... And, while he's still reveling in his victory, now Jamahal wants Jiri.

"100% [Prochazka]. I'm hoping he can be back by July, August and we can get a fight set up 'cause that's the one I've wanted for a long time," Hill told us.

Of course, Prochazka, the former champion, suffered a severe shoulder injury in late 2022 (it was called the "worst shoulder injury in UFC history"), forcing him out of UFC 282 only days before he was set to step in the Octagon.

But, despite how bad it initially looked, Jiri says his healing is ahead of schedule ... and even sent a message to Hill.

"Congratulations. I'm coming."

And, that's just what Jamahal wants ... and apparently, Dana does too.

"That's the fight that they would like to have happen. So, obviously, when he's ready. I want him to heal up, I don't want any excuses whatsoever. Well, there'll probably still be some. But still, as long as he's ready to go and he feels healthy, I want us to be able to get that done," Hill told us.

There's much more.

We also talked to Hill about the viral video of him from in between rounds ... when his cornerman poured water on his head, sending blood -- lots of blood -- streaming down his face.

In the moment, Jamahal thought it was his blood ... but it wasn't.

"That was Glover's blood. Whenever [my corner] did that I had to look down, if you actually read my lips, I said 'where's that coming from? Where's that coming from? I'm bleeding? I asked him.'"

Hill -- who grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan -- was doubted by so many along the way, and Jamahal was incredibly emotional after the fight.

We asked him for his message to anyone, especially kids, who were watching.

"Go after your dreams. Anything is possible. Whatever you want, you can literally speak it, and make it happen."