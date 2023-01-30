NYC Mayor Laments Eagles Lights On Empire State Building, 'That Got Away From Us'

... 'That Got Away From Us'

Play video content CNN

The mayor of New York City is admitting it probably wasn't the best idea to light up the Empire State Building in Eagles colors on Sunday -- saying Monday, "That got away from us."

The building rocked green and white at its top following Philadelphia's NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers ... and it was immediately met with a ton of backlash, considering the Eagles are one of the New York Giants' biggest rivals.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023 @EmpireStateBldg

To make matters worse for bitter backers of the G-Men, officials wrote on the building's social media page, "Fly @Eagles Fly!"

When Mayor Eric Adams was asked about it all during an appearance on "CNN This Morning" ... he made it clear he was not exactly thrilled that it happened.

"Unfortunately," he said, "someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building."

Adams said the building -- which shifted its lights to Chiefs colors after K.C.'s AFC Championship win over the Bengals -- should have featured Giants shades following the games.

"That blue should have been there," he said.