MSU Cornerback Khary Crump Gets Probation In Tunnel Assault Case

Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump just caught a big break in his tunnel assault case -- the player was sentenced to probation after agreeing to a plea deal ... and will not spend any time behind bars.

Crump was one of 7 MSU players who faced legal trouble after the post-game altercation with a Michigan player in October ... and was charged with one felony count of assault by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Crump was the only MSU player hit with a felony ... but earlier this month, he pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery and disorderly person jostling.

Crump was sentenced to 12 months probation and 80 hours of community service ... and his charges can be wiped from his record if he completes the requirements of his sentence.

Jacoby Windmon (msu star) holding back Gemon Green while Khary Crump was beating him with a helmet pic.twitter.com/5etCweIIMp — michstcountry 🪖 (@CountryMichSt) October 31, 2022 @CountryMichSt

"That was all I could really hear, I was crying in my heart," Crump told reporters. "It felt beautiful. I'm just looking forward to finishing my term and getting back on the field."

"I just want to get past probation, put this behind me and get back to the initial plan," the 21-year-old defensive back added.

The Big Ten conference announced in November that Crump is suspended for the first eight games of next season and the other 6 players were hit with four-game suspensions.