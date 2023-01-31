Real 92.3 Host J Cruz Says His Wedding Ruined by Cardi B Taking Back Offset

Real 92.3 radio host J Cruz says he was all set to get married on the Rolling Loud stage -- that is, until Offset made his grand onstage gesture to Cardi B back in 2018 ... stealing Cruz's thunder!!!

Cruz says his plans were set in stone -- he'd flown in family members, including his siblings and his soon-to-be wife was decked out in her wedding dress ... but the one thing he couldn't plan for was Offset’s impromptu move.

He shared the sad, yet funny-in-hindsight, story with GloRilla -- the “FNF” rapper's been mentored in the rap game by Cardi, so Cruz figured this was his best shot to unload his old wedding woes.

Cruz says his relative lack of celebrity prompted Rolling Loud officials to cut his nuptials altogether ... leaving him to face the embarrassment of his family and pile on therapy sessions shortly after.

The silver lining is Cardi and Offset are still going strong more than 5 years later ... welcoming another child since then and are set to star in a McDonald's Super Bowl commercial next month!!!

