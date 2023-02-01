49ers' Fred Warner's Wife Says She Didn't 'Feel Safe' At Eagles Game

Play video content

The wife of 49ers star Fred Warner won't be showing up to Eagles games in the future after she says Philly fans treated her horribly, berating her during the NFC Championship game, and it made her feel unsafe.

Warner's wife, Sydney, opened up about her experience at Lincoln Financial Field ... and let's just say she got a warm Philadelphia welcome.

The All-Pro's spouse says she was minding her own business, getting something to eat at a concession stand when a drunk Eagles fan got in her face, and tried to intimidate her.

"I tried my best to just not let it get to me." the 27-year-old said in a TikTok video on Wednesday.

"Like stay stone face, just walk and just let them throw stuff at you, say all the things and just get to where you're going. Just block it out."

Of course, that's easier said than done.

But, that was nothing compared to what happened when Sydney attempted to leave the game a bit early in an attempt to avoid the hecklers. Unfortunately, she ended up in a tunnel filled with Eagles fans.

"The way they were just like 'go home, go home' but that's fine. I get it but 'I hope your plane crashes!'" Sydney said, "I’m all about passion, but never again.”

Sydney, who married the linebacker last June, says it got so bad that she had to hide her red bag under her jacket so they wouldn't harass her, but she still felt unsafe.

"Like I'm 100% down riding for riding your team, but honestly, I just didn't feel safe," Sydney said.

"I will probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest. I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn't handle the fans."