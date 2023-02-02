Ex-Boxing Champ Kell Brook Apologizes After White Powder Snorting Video Surfaces

Former boxing champ Kell Brook said Thursday he "messed up" ... apologizing to his family and fans after a video showed him appearing to snort white powder at a recent party.

The clip, obtained by The Sun and posted last month, seemed to show Kell at a Sheffield residence leaning over a glass coffee table and putting a line of the substance through a straw and up his nose.

In the footage, Brook -- wearing a Joe Louis t-shirt -- can be heard saying "nice" ... before celebrating with some shadow boxing.

Initially, his manager, Terry Thompson, told The Sun it was "a joke" -- but Brook issued a mea culpa over it all on Thursday on his social media pages.

"I messed up," the 36-year-old said. "I hold my hands up and want to apologize to my family, gym, friends, and fans."

"It's no secret that I struggle with mental health and I'm finding retirement hard."

The British boxer, who won the IBF welterweight title in 2014, added, "I'm actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path. And again apologize for the hurt and disappointment I've caused."

The 40-3 boxer retired in May 2022 -- a few months after knocking out Amir Khan in the 6th round at the AO Arena in Manchester England.