Ex-Boxing Champ Kell Brook Apologizes After White Powder Snorting Video Surfaces

Ex-Boxing Champ Kell Brook 'I Messed Up' ... Apologizes After White Powder Snorting Video Surfaces
2/2/2023 9:36 AM PT
Former boxing champ Kell Brook said Thursday he "messed up" ... apologizing to his family and fans after a video showed him appearing to snort white powder at a recent party.
The clip, obtained by The Sun and posted last month, seemed to show Kell at a Sheffield residence leaning over a glass coffee table and putting a line of the substance through a straw and up his nose.
In the footage, Brook -- wearing a Joe Louis t-shirt -- can be heard saying "nice" ... before celebrating with some shadow boxing.
You need better friends and people around you @SpecialKBrook pic.twitter.com/d6giumgKeB— knighty (@_lknighty) January 29, 2023 @_lknighty
Initially, his manager, Terry Thompson, told The Sun it was "a joke" -- but Brook issued a mea culpa over it all on Thursday on his social media pages.
"I messed up," the 36-year-old said. "I hold my hands up and want to apologize to my family, gym, friends, and fans."
"It's no secret that I struggle with mental health and I'm finding retirement hard."
The British boxer, who won the IBF welterweight title in 2014, added, "I'm actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path. And again apologize for the hurt and disappointment I've caused."
The 40-3 boxer retired in May 2022 -- a few months after knocking out Amir Khan in the 6th round at the AO Arena in Manchester England.
However, Brook would like to return to the ring, according to his promoter Ben Shalom, and was recently called out by middleweight boxer Liam Smith to come out of retirement.