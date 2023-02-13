Tech N9ne Anticipating Gillie & Wallo's K.C. Visit After Losing SB Bet

Play video content TMZ.com

Both Tech N9ne and Gillie Da Kid repped for their Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl ... but only Tech left the arena smiling after his squad emerged as world champs!!!

The Strange Music rapper was full of energy when he stormed the State Farm Stadium field after the Chiefs took SBLVII 38-35 ... and later when we caught him exiting the venue with SM co-founder Travis O'Guin en route to dap up SB MVP Patrick Mahomes at the team's postgame celebration!!!

Play video content Instagram / @therealtechn9ne

Tech tells us he cannot wait for both Gillie and Wallo to land in K.C. to film the "Red Kingdom" music video as they wear Chiefs' colors ... a deal the "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" host agreed to after Tech made the initial challenge on TMZ Hip Hop!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A dejected Gillie sang quite the opposite tune on Monday ... posting a good sport video from his Airbnb congratulating real Chiefs fans for the latest SB victory.

Play video content Instagram / @gilliedaking

That said, Gillie had absolutely no love for supporters of notorious losers ... such as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, who were calling his phone just to tease him!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.