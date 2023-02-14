JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls James Bradberry W/ 'I'll Hold You' Valentine's Day Card

JuJu Smith-Schuster clearly doesn't care that Tuesday is supposed to be about love ... 'cause the Chiefs receiver just savagely trolled Eagles corner James Bradberry on Valentine's Day with a ruthless card.

The K.C. star posted the V-Day-themed image on his Twitter page just minutes ago ... poking fun at the Philly DB for the game-changing holding penalty he was called for at the end of Super Bowl LVII.

The pic featured an image of a smiling Bradberry ... and the comment on the card read, "I'll hold you when it matters the most."

JuJu, who was the one on the receiving end of the now-infamous Bradberry call, obviously thought it was hilarious, because he added in the caption on the card, "Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody."

Referee Carl Cheffers says he called holding on James Bradberry because of first part with James’s right hand



“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand”

pic.twitter.com/NfVQehibE0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 13, 2023 @JClarkNBCS

Social media users howled at it all -- particularly Chiefs ones -- but Bradberry's teammate, Darius Slay, wasn't exactly laughing ... tweeting at the Chiefs wideout, "Come on naw bra...doing too much!!"

For his part, Bradberry has taken accountability for the penalty ... saying after the game he did grab Smith-Schuster and was hoping the refs wouldn't call it.