NBA YoungBoy Names His Top 3 Songs and Albums

NBA YoungBoy put out 8 albums in 2022 alone to give fans more music than they can realistically handle ... but that doesn't mean the Lousiana rapper doesn't have his favorite tracks.

YoungBoy rattled off his top 3 songs and albums on the recent episode of the Rap Radar podcast ... handpicking the tracks "Valuable Pain," "Outside Today," and "Slime Belief" as the best he's ever recorded!!!

On the album front, YB selected "Top," "38 Baby 2," and "Ma' I Got a Family" as the projects most dear to his heart ... with the latter LP speaking best to his current situation as a married man living in Utah.

YB, who plans to convert to Mormonism after he's released off house arrest, also spoke on his latest music vid "Black" ... which was shot in the neighborhood where he's been living.

If you think the clip looks rambunctious, you're right ... YB admitted he regrets not notifying all his neighbors ahead of filming the Project X-type visual!!!

Interestingly enough, YB admitted he doesn't really listen to his older material, and was optimistic about the future ... revealing he left his longtime label Atlantic Records to try something new.