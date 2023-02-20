2 Chainz Grabs Ja Morant's 2023 All-Star Game Jersey for Son

Play video content Instagram / @2chainz

2 Chainz is returning from NBA All-Star weekend with a sweet-and-sweaty souvenir -- Ja Morant's game-worn jersey -- and it should score him some big points at home.

The Atlanta-bred trap star had a courtside view of Ja's insane double-pump reverse dunk (and his baseline blooper), and revealed he was able to successfully barter for the collector's item after the game -- and he's planning to gift it to his oldest son, Halo.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

2 Chainz is a pretty cool dad parting ways with the jersey ... it totally matched his orange Louis Vuitton sneakers, but young Halo's closet is becoming quite the shrine for NBA collectibles -- he already has a signed Luka Doncic jersey he got last year!!!

2 Chainz’s son, Halo, watching the replay of Luka signing his jersey that he hasn't taken off yet 🙏



(via @2chainz)

pic.twitter.com/8PjSns0XFH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2022 @BleacherReport

Both Ja and Luka put their superstar skills on display Sunday night, but it was Jayson Tatum who took the ASG crown ... scoring a record 55 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to earn the game's MVP trophy.

If Dad manages to snag JT's jersey too, Halo's college tuition could possibly be paid in full!!!