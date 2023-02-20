2 Chainz Grabs Ja Morant's 2023 All-Star Game Jersey for Son
2/20/2023 1:39 PM PT
2 Chainz is returning from NBA All-Star weekend with a sweet-and-sweaty souvenir -- Ja Morant's game-worn jersey -- and it should score him some big points at home.
The Atlanta-bred trap star had a courtside view of Ja's insane double-pump reverse dunk (and his baseline blooper), and revealed he was able to successfully barter for the collector's item after the game -- and he's planning to gift it to his oldest son, Halo.
2 Chainz is a pretty cool dad parting ways with the jersey ... it totally matched his orange Louis Vuitton sneakers, but young Halo's closet is becoming quite the shrine for NBA collectibles -- he already has a signed Luka Doncic jersey he got last year!!!
2 Chainz’s son, Halo, watching the replay of Luka signing his jersey that he hasn't taken off yet 🙏— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2022 @BleacherReport
(via @2chainz)
pic.twitter.com/8PjSns0XFH
Both Ja and Luka put their superstar skills on display Sunday night, but it was Jayson Tatum who took the ASG crown ... scoring a record 55 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to earn the game's MVP trophy.
If Dad manages to snag JT's jersey too, Halo's college tuition could possibly be paid in full!!!
Who are we kidding? 2 Chainz already has that more than covered.