Travis Kelce Douses Clubgoers W/ 6-Liter Bottle Of Champagne In Wild Vegas Party

The Chiefs' Super Bowl party is STILL raging on ... this time Travis Kelce and his K.C. teammates hit up a Vegas hot spot to commemorate their big victory -- and at one point during the festivities, the star tight end hosed down clubgoers with six liters of bubbly!!

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and others traveled to Sin City on Friday to keep celebrating their win over the Eagles -- and as you can see in pics and vids, they got after it.

At XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, the football players were welcomed by a VIP experience -- which included an LED drumline, a six-tiered football-themed cake, and Chiefs-colored confetti.

They eventually took the stage and partied yet again with The Chainsmokers ... before Kelce was handed a massive bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut -- that he proceeded to spray all over everyone on the dance floor.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was spotted with his own expensive booze too -- walking around the club with a bottle of Don Julio 1942.

TMZ Sports has learned the party went on for hours -- before it ultimately came to an end at around 3:30 AM.

Of course, the Chiefs are no doubt used to late-night boozy celebrations at this point -- they've been going hard ever since beating Philadelphia in SB LVII on Feb. 12.