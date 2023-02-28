Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Giants' Ross Stripling Goes Through Picture Day W/ Food In Teeth, 'No One Told Me'

Giants' Ross Stripling Picture Day Mishap ... No One Told Me I Had Food In My Teeth!!!

2/28/2023 6:20 AM PT
@RossStripling

Ross Stripling's first season in San Francisco ain't off to the best start -- he revealed Monday he accidentally went through the team's picture day with food in his teeth!!!

The new Giants pitcher posed for the photos a couple days ago -- but when they came back this week ... he noticed something wasn't quite right with his pearly whites.

In between two of his top incisors -- there was something black wedged in ... and it didn't take him long to realize it was actually part of his lunch that day!!

Ross Stripling
Getty

The 33-year-old, though, was a good sport about it all ... tweeting a photo of the mishap and laughing it all off.

"Went the entire picture day with a piece of pepper in my teeth and no one told me," he said, adding a crying emoji.

Celebs Brushing Their Teeth
Launch Gallery
Stars Brushing Up Launch Gallery

No word yet if the Giants will retake the photos for the guy, who signed with the team in free agency in December, or if they'll simply work some photoshop magic.

Seems Stripling is cool with it all either way -- a good omen for a pitcher looking to make an immediate impact with his new squad ASAP.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later