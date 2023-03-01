Lore'l Denies Bullying Michael B. Jordan in H.S., Says 'Creed' Star Knows It Too

Play video content TMZ.com

Lore'l definitely had one of the most awwkwardddd class reunions, thanks to Michael B. Jordan's cold shoulder -- but she tells TMZ Hip Hop the online reaction's been even worse than that "Creed III" premiere moment.

We spoke to "The Morning Hustle" host in the aftermath of her viral MBJ incident, and she untangled a lot of misconceptions coming out of their interview, which has made her the target of tons of vile DMs.

Lore'l admits Michael's name was fodder for jokes among 7th-grade students in Newark -- after all, that was Michael "Air" Jordan's heyday -- but she points out she and Michael were only classmates at Chad Science Academy for one year before she moved.

That's why she says the narrative she tormented MBJ throughout high school is pure 🧢.

She also blames misleading headlines stemming from her 2021 podcast where her cohost Dominique Da Diva referred to Mike as "corny" -- that's the comment the Internet jumbled with Lore'l's own back-in-the-day school stories.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BTW, when Lore'l switched schools she ended up being classmates with singers Rotimi and SZA ... who she just saw when her "SOS" tour stopped in D.C., and their reunion went much smoother than the MBJ one!