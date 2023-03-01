Ray J Files To Dismiss Divorce From Estranged Wife Princess Love

Ray J is making it very clear, both publicly and now legally, he isn't ready to give up on his marriage with Princess Love ... asking the court to once again throw out his divorce.

According to the legal docs obtained by TMZ, Ray filed docs Thursday in Los Angeles asking a court to dismiss his divorce from his estranged wife.

If you've been following along, there's been a ton of ups and downs between the two over the years, but now, it looks like they may be attempting to work things out once again.

Play video content 1/16/23

You'll recall, Princess and Ray J celebrated his 42nd birthday back in January in Vegas ... despite the fact they were going through the divorce. At the time, RJ said he was looking forward to being a happy family and starting "fresh" with Princess.

Play video content March 2022 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story in October 2021 ... Ray first filed for divorce from Princess and cited the usual irreconcilable differences. We spoke to PL a short time after the docs were filed, and she didn't seem like the door was completely closed.